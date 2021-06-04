You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/06/2021

  • 04/06/2021
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/06/2021
This week, the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries topped the news bill, as it butted heads with the Financial Conduct Authority, calling into question the regulator's rationale for creating a new fees category for networks.

 

Elsewhere, readers’ attention was grabbed by the rising number of foreign buyers eyeing UK property, a sale of Nottingham Mortgage Services to Belvoir Group, and Nationwide’s decision to cut mortgage advisor numbers by 150.

 

FCA’s proposed network fee may cause firms to switch from AR to DA or exit market – AMI

 

End of eviction ban sparks calls for more tenant support

 

Mortgage broking arrives on TiKTok as advisers take to video platform to reach customers

 

Rising numbers of expats and foreign buyers eye UK property market’s opportunities

 

Nottingham Mortgage Services to be sold to Belvoir and serviced by MAB

 

First Homes scheme launches with seven lenders signed up

 

Nationwide to launch 0.99 per cent deal and FTB rates set to fall

 

Market Mortgage 95 per cent solution poised to launch with mainstream lenders in summer

 

Nationwide to cut mortgage adviser numbers by a quarter

 

House prices reach new record with double digit growth in May

