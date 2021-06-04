Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/06/2021

Elsewhere, readers’ attention was grabbed by the rising number of foreign buyers eyeing UK property, a sale of Nottingham Mortgage Services to Belvoir Group, and Nationwide’s decision to cut mortgage advisor numbers by 150.
FCA’s proposed network fee may cause firms to switch from AR to DA or exit market – AMI
Mortgage broking arrives on TiKTok as advisers take to video platform to reach customers
Rising numbers of expats and foreign buyers eye UK property market’s opportunities
Nottingham Mortgage Services to be sold to Belvoir and serviced by MAB
Nationwide to launch 0.99 per cent deal and FTB rates set to fall
Market Mortgage 95 per cent solution poised to launch with mainstream lenders in summer
House prices reach new record with double digit growth in May