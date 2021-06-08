Tenet Network Services adds Investec to panel

Tenet Network Services has added Investec to its panel allowing it to offer solutions to high net worth (HNW) clients.

The lender specialises in mortgages for HNW individuals, those with over £300,000 and a net asset value of £3mn. It offers both first charge residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

It mainly targets financial professionals, entrepreneurs, private equity and professional clients who may have complex income needs, such as foreign currency.

By adding Investec to its panel, Tenet Network Services advisers can now access these specialised solutions for HNW clients.

Investec’s head of intermediary business development Peter Izard (pictured) said: “The number of HNW individuals in the UK is growing, and we recognise that these clients have unique and often complex circumstances that require a specialist and bespoke approach.

“The addition of Investec to the Tenet panel means that appointed representatives of the network now have access to an entirely new option and this opens up new opportunities for advisers and their clients.”

Tenet’s strategic development director Ben Wright said: “Private bank lending offers something quite different to the traditional approach of high street lenders and we feel that the addition of Investec to our panel is a real positive for our advisers, many of whom have high net worth clients that will value Investec’s bespoke approach to lending.”