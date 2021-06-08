The British Mortgage Awards shortlist – all the nominees

The shortlist with all the nominees for the 2021 British Mortgage Awards to be held in London in October is out.

Broker awards

Rising Star – Distributor

Emilia Lee, Stonebridge

Claire Smith, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Rebecca Stonebanks, Countrywide

New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

David Clewer, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Shafeen Daya, Alexander Hall Associates

Louise Jacob, Connells Group

Large Loans

Julian Ingall, Coreco

Michael Lawlor, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Peter Tsouroulla, John Charcol

Later Life Lending sponsored by Hodge

Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts

Paul Saroya, Viva Retirement Solutions

Andrew Teeman, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon

Callum Boskett, Connells Group

Guy Nyirenda, Coreco

Marc Randall, Mortgage Advice Bureau

First-time Buyer

Suzy Allen, The Mortgage Broker

Carmen Green, xpress mortgages

Beth Lyon – Mortgage Advice Bureau – New Homes Mortgages

Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Stuart Ockleford, Coreco

Mark Roberts, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker

Protection

Samantha Walker, John Charcol

Chelsea Warren, Alexander Hall Associates

Gemma Pritchard, Countrywide

General Insurance

Airen Anderson, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Paddy Kiernan, Countrywide

Kay Sibia, The Mortgage Broker

Overall sponsored by Virgin Money

Stevie Brogan, First Mortgage

Jessica Childs, John Charcol

James Glencross, Alexander Hall Associates

Administrator

Allyson Hautot, Alexander Hall Associates

Robyn Havenhand, Brook Financial Services

Seaneen Parkhouse, Brilliant Solutions

Lender

Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network

Jon Cole, HSBC UK

Diane Mitchell, Fleet Mortgages

Katia Petlitskaya, Clydesdale

Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership

Lynda Horton, NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Naomi James, Metro Bank

Marie Jones, Virgin Money

Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates

Jo Harrison, Leeds Building Society

Siobhan Moran, HSBC UK

Rhys Powell, NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Head of Sales and National Accounts sponsored by Countrywide Surveying Services

Mark Bullard, NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money

Iain Smith, Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Business Leader

Development & Innovation Advocate

Claire Cherrington, Lloyds Banking Group

James Tucker, Twenty7Tec

Neil Wyatt, Mortgage Brain

Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Michael Craig, Brilliant Solutions

Rob Jupp, Brightstar Financial

Stuart Wilson, AiR Group

Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain

Joe Arnold, Arnold & Baldwin

Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveying Services

Kevin Webb, Legal & General Surveying Services

Conveyancer

Karen Rodrigues, ULS technology

Kevin Tunnicliffe, SortRefer

Alan Young, Optimus

Protection or General Insurance Provider

Craig Brown, Legal & General

Rob Evans, Paymentshield

Martin Schulthiess, Uinsure

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Christopher Davies, First Financial Solutions (Wales)

Rachel Lummis, xpress mortgages

Luke Saint, Mortgage Thoughts

Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Andrew Montlake, Coreco

Nicola Schutrups, The Mortgage Hut

Dom Scott, Alexander Hall Associates

Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mark Harris, SPF Private Clients

John Phillips, Just Mortgages

Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions

Robert Hunt, Paradigm Mortgage Services

Lisa Martin, TMA Club

Kevin Roberts, Legal & General Mortgage Club

Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Rob Clifford, Stonebridge

Sally Laker, Mortgage Intelligence

Ross Liston, Sesame

Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a)

Alan Cleary, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries & InterBay Commercial

Charles Morley, Metro Bank

Bob Young, Fleet Mortgages

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Craig Calder, Barclays

Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group

Jeremy Duncombe, Accord Mortgages

The judging days to decide the eventual winners include interviews and will take place via teleconference on 7 and 8 July.

The glittering ceremony takes place on the 7 October 2021 at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel.

Danielle Moore, event director, AE3 Media said how pleased the team have been about the number of nominations this year.

“We can’t wait to host what will be our biggest face-to-face awards event this year in October. It’s going to be wonderful to see everyone in the flesh after such a hard year and truly celebrate the talent of the BMAzing people in our industry ”

To buy tables for the event, contact Oonagh.Sheehan@ae3media.co.uk or Andrew.Morris@ae3media.co.uk