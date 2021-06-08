The British Mortgage Awards shortlist – all the nominees

Broker awards
Rising Star – Distributor
Emilia Lee, Stonebridge
Claire Smith, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Rebecca Stonebanks, Countrywide
New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
David Clewer, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Shafeen Daya, Alexander Hall Associates
Louise Jacob, Connells Group
Large Loans
Julian Ingall, Coreco
Michael Lawlor, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Peter Tsouroulla, John Charcol
Later Life Lending sponsored by Hodge
Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts
Paul Saroya, Viva Retirement Solutions
Andrew Teeman, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon
Callum Boskett, Connells Group
Guy Nyirenda, Coreco
Marc Randall, Mortgage Advice Bureau
First-time Buyer
Suzy Allen, The Mortgage Broker
Carmen Green, xpress mortgages
Beth Lyon – Mortgage Advice Bureau – New Homes Mortgages
Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Stuart Ockleford, Coreco
Mark Roberts, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker
Protection
Samantha Walker, John Charcol
Chelsea Warren, Alexander Hall Associates
Gemma Pritchard, Countrywide
General Insurance
Airen Anderson, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Paddy Kiernan, Countrywide
Kay Sibia, The Mortgage Broker
Overall sponsored by Virgin Money
Stevie Brogan, First Mortgage
Jessica Childs, John Charcol
James Glencross, Alexander Hall Associates
Administrator
Allyson Hautot, Alexander Hall Associates
Robyn Havenhand, Brook Financial Services
Seaneen Parkhouse, Brilliant Solutions
Lender
Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network
Jon Cole, HSBC UK
Diane Mitchell, Fleet Mortgages
Katia Petlitskaya, Clydesdale
Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership
Lynda Horton, NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Naomi James, Metro Bank
Marie Jones, Virgin Money
Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates
Jo Harrison, Leeds Building Society
Siobhan Moran, HSBC UK
Rhys Powell, NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Head of Sales and National Accounts sponsored by Countrywide Surveying Services
Mark Bullard, NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money
Iain Smith, Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Business Leader
Development & Innovation Advocate
Claire Cherrington, Lloyds Banking Group
James Tucker, Twenty7Tec
Neil Wyatt, Mortgage Brain
Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages
Michael Craig, Brilliant Solutions
Rob Jupp, Brightstar Financial
Stuart Wilson, AiR Group
Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Joe Arnold, Arnold & Baldwin
Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveying Services
Kevin Webb, Legal & General Surveying Services
Conveyancer
Karen Rodrigues, ULS technology
Kevin Tunnicliffe, SortRefer
Alan Young, Optimus
Protection or General Insurance Provider
Craig Brown, Legal & General
Rob Evans, Paymentshield
Martin Schulthiess, Uinsure
Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK
Christopher Davies, First Financial Solutions (Wales)
Rachel Lummis, xpress mortgages
Luke Saint, Mortgage Thoughts
Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Andrew Montlake, Coreco
Nicola Schutrups, The Mortgage Hut
Dom Scott, Alexander Hall Associates
Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mark Harris, SPF Private Clients
John Phillips, Just Mortgages
Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions
Robert Hunt, Paradigm Mortgage Services
Lisa Martin, TMA Club
Kevin Roberts, Legal & General Mortgage Club
Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Rob Clifford, Stonebridge
Sally Laker, Mortgage Intelligence
Ross Liston, Sesame
Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a)
Alan Cleary, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries & InterBay Commercial
Charles Morley, Metro Bank
Bob Young, Fleet Mortgages
Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau
Craig Calder, Barclays
Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group
Jeremy Duncombe, Accord Mortgages
The judging days to decide the eventual winners include interviews and will take place via teleconference on 7 and 8 July.
The glittering ceremony takes place on the 7 October 2021 at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel.
Danielle Moore, event director, AE3 Media said how pleased the team have been about the number of nominations this year.
“We can’t wait to host what will be our biggest face-to-face awards event this year in October. It’s going to be wonderful to see everyone in the flesh after such a hard year and truly celebrate the talent of the BMAzing people in our industry ”
To buy tables for the event, contact Oonagh.Sheehan@ae3media.co.uk or Andrew.Morris@ae3media.co.uk