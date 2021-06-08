You are here: Home - News -

The British Mortgage Awards shortlist – all the nominees

  • 08/06/2021
The British Mortgage Awards shortlist – all the nominees
The shortlist with all the nominees for the 2021 British Mortgage Awards to be held in London in October is out.

 

Broker awards

Rising Star – Distributor

Emilia Lee, Stonebridge
Claire Smith, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Rebecca Stonebanks, Countrywide

New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

David Clewer, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Shafeen Daya, Alexander Hall Associates
Louise Jacob, Connells Group

Large Loans

Julian Ingall, Coreco
Michael Lawlor, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Peter Tsouroulla, John Charcol

Later Life Lending sponsored by Hodge

Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts
Paul Saroya, Viva Retirement Solutions
Andrew Teeman, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon

Callum Boskett, Connells Group
Guy Nyirenda, Coreco
Marc Randall, Mortgage Advice Bureau

First-time Buyer

Suzy Allen, The Mortgage Broker
Carmen Green, xpress mortgages
Beth Lyon – Mortgage Advice Bureau – New Homes Mortgages

Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Stuart Ockleford, Coreco
Mark Roberts, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker

Protection

Samantha Walker, John Charcol
Chelsea Warren, Alexander Hall Associates
Gemma Pritchard, Countrywide

General Insurance

Airen Anderson, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Paddy Kiernan, Countrywide
Kay Sibia, The Mortgage Broker

Overall sponsored by Virgin Money

Stevie Brogan, First Mortgage
Jessica Childs, John Charcol
James Glencross, Alexander Hall Associates

Administrator

Allyson Hautot, Alexander Hall Associates
Robyn Havenhand, Brook Financial Services
Seaneen Parkhouse, Brilliant Solutions

Lender

Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network

Jon Cole, HSBC UK
Diane Mitchell, Fleet Mortgages
Katia Petlitskaya, Clydesdale

Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership

Lynda Horton, NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Naomi James, Metro Bank
Marie Jones, Virgin Money

Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates

Jo Harrison, Leeds Building Society
Siobhan Moran, HSBC UK
Rhys Powell, NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Head of Sales and National Accounts sponsored by Countrywide Surveying Services

Mark Bullard, NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money
Iain Smith, Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Business Leader

Development & Innovation Advocate

Claire Cherrington, Lloyds Banking Group
James Tucker, Twenty7Tec
Neil Wyatt, Mortgage Brain

Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Michael Craig, Brilliant Solutions
Rob Jupp, Brightstar Financial
Stuart Wilson, AiR Group

Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain

Joe Arnold, Arnold & Baldwin
Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveying Services
Kevin Webb, Legal & General Surveying Services

Conveyancer

Karen Rodrigues, ULS technology
Kevin Tunnicliffe, SortRefer
Alan Young, Optimus

Protection or General Insurance Provider

Craig Brown, Legal & General
Rob Evans, Paymentshield
Martin Schulthiess, Uinsure

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Christopher Davies, First Financial Solutions (Wales)
Rachel Lummis, xpress mortgages
Luke Saint, Mortgage Thoughts

Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Andrew Montlake, Coreco
Nicola Schutrups, The Mortgage Hut
Dom Scott, Alexander Hall Associates

Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mark Harris, SPF Private Clients
John Phillips, Just Mortgages

Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions

Robert Hunt, Paradigm Mortgage Services
Lisa Martin, TMA Club
Kevin Roberts, Legal & General Mortgage Club

Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Rob Clifford, Stonebridge
Sally Laker, Mortgage Intelligence
Ross Liston, Sesame

Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a)

Alan Cleary, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries & InterBay Commercial
Charles Morley, Metro Bank
Bob Young, Fleet Mortgages

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Craig Calder, Barclays
Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group
Jeremy Duncombe, Accord Mortgages

 

The judging days to decide the eventual winners include interviews and will take place via teleconference on 7 and 8 July.

The glittering ceremony takes place on the 7 October 2021 at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel.

Danielle Moore, event director, AE3 Media said how pleased the team have been about the number of nominations this year.

“We can’t wait to host what will be our biggest face-to-face awards event this year in October. It’s going to be wonderful to see everyone in the flesh after such a hard year and truly celebrate the talent of the BMAzing people in our industry ”

 

To buy tables for the event, contact Oonagh.Sheehan@ae3media.co.uk or Andrew.Morris@ae3media.co.uk

 

 

 

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

