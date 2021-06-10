You are here: Home - News -

Coventry Building Society cuts rates on 75 per cent BTL products with an eye to clients ready to refinance

  • 10/06/2021
Coventry has cut rates on several of its 75 per cent buy-to-let mortgages by up to 16 basis points, in a move designed to help brokers whose landlord clients may be coming to the end of deals over the coming months.

 

The five-year fixed to 31 January 2027 was cut to 2.29 per cent, down from 2.45 per cent. The product attracts early repayment charges (ERCs) to end-January 2027, and comes with a £1,999 fee.

Meanwhile the rate on the two-year fixed to 31 July 2023 was cut to 1.79 per cent, from 1.89 per cent. The ERCs run to end-July 2023 and again the product fee is £1,999.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society (pictured), said: “We know there are some large spikes in products coming to the end of their existing deals in the buy-to-let market over the coming months. These price reductions should be attractive to brokers and help their existing landlords to refinance.”

Close