You are here: Home - News -

News

Low rates and muted price rises pre-Covid will protect against house price crash – Savills

by:
  • 11/06/2021
  • 0
Low rates and muted price rises pre-Covid will protect against house price crash – Savills
The combination of low interest rates and muted price growth pre-pandemic will cushion the housing market against the risks of a future downturn, analysis by Savills showed.

 

The real estate group crunched Bank of England data to reveal that the total amount spent on mortgage interest was £29.6 billion in the year to 21 April 2021. Excluding the effect of mortgage payment holidays, it would have been £31.6 billion.

“When you combine the fact that we’re in this incredibly low interest rate environment, with the fact that price growth pre-pandemic was fairly muted, the total level of mortgage debt hasn’t risen that significantly — or at least, as significantly as it did in the run-up to the financial crisis in 2007,” said Lucian Cook, head of UK residential research at Savills (pictured).

Regular mortgage payments – mortgage interest plus capital repayments – were pegged at £78.7 billion, which is 19 per cent lower than their July 2008 peak, and about the same as in the year to June 2013.

Without mortgage holidays, regular repayments would have summed £83.9 billion, or 13 per cent below July 2008, and similar to the year ending July 2014. 

“This data looks to have been driven by more affluent buyers, who have been using equity to fund purchases, so they haven’t overstretched themselves. That’s important in the context of what happens next,” Cook said.

He added that calls for a relaxation to lending restrictions brought in after the financial crisis that have been rippling around the market in recent weeks, were likely to be given short shrift by the regulator.

“The mortgage regulators are going to be keen to avoid any kind of debt-driven housing market boom,” Cook said.

“Over the medium to longer-term rates are likely to rise — that’s almost exactly why mortgage regulation was put in place, to make sure people don’t overstretch themselves.

“The lessons of the credit crunch, going back 14 years, are ones that linger in the memory,” he added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Pepper Money partners with climate organisation Ecologi to reduce carbon emissions

Specialist lender Pepper Money has partnered with Ecologi to fund carbon reduction efforts to tackle climate change.

Close