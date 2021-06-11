Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/06/2021

Meanwhile the housing minister’s statement on cladding guidance form EWS1 caused a stir with mortgage brokers.

 

Cladding guidance frees almost 500,000 homeowners from EWS1 form, minister says

 

Clients are putting in multiple offers to seal their dream house – Marketwatch

 

Buyers in bidding frenzy resort to ‘desperate’ measures but struggle to win valuers’ support

 

Young borrowers at risk of damaging their credit scores

 

FCA kicks off consultation on new regulation to go further than treating customers fairly

 

First-time buyers taking high LTV mortgages fear negative equity

 

L&G Mortgage Club builds affordability sourcing tool for My Simple Mortgage

 

House prices hit another record high after £22,000 annual gains – Halifax

 

Mortgage lending at highest level since 2007 – BoE

 

Time to spread the word to all clients on equity release – Wilson

