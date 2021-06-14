Openwork’s Cupis to join Dynamo as managing director – exclusive

Openwork’s long-serving mortgage director, John Cupis, is set to join Connells Group’s Dynamo as managing director later this year.

Dynamo, which was initially known as The Buy to Let Club until a rebrand in 2019, was founded in 2012 and now supports around 3,000 intermediary partners.

The group was bought by Connells Group in a 100 per cent buyout earlier this year, with Dynamo’s and chief executive Ying Tan leaving the business in May.

Connells Group is one of the largest estate agency networks, with over 80 local estate agency brands and other brands like Countrywide, Conveyancing Direct and LMS.

Cupis joined Openwork as mortgage director in 2016 from Sesame Bankhall, where he was managing director of mortgages for around eight years.

He previously worked at Legal & General for around eight years, initially as sales and marketing director and then as mortgage propositions director. Before that he worked at Natwest as mortgage marketing manager for around five years.

A Connells Group spokesperson said: “We’re delighted that John Cupis will be joining us as MD of Dynamo. As a well-known and respected figure in the industry, his expertise in the sector will be an asset to our business and we look forward to welcoming him to the group.”

An Openwork spokesperson said: “We can confirm that The Openwork Partnership’s Mortgage Director, John Cupis, is taking on a new opportunity as managing director at Dynamo and will be leaving The Openwork Partnership.

He added: “We are actively recruiting and John has kindly agreed to stay on for a few months to ensure an orderly handover of his responsibilities. We wish him all the very best in his new venture.”