LIBF launches new mortgage adviser recognition status

  • 16/06/2021
The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) has launched a professional recognition programme for mortgage advisers.

 

The Certified Mortgage Adviser (CMA) status will be eligible to brokers who are members of LIBF and hold an appropriate LIBF qualification to advise on mortgages or equity release, such as CeMAP or CeRER. 

Advisers who are actively advising clients with permission to do so on the Financial Conduct Authority register can also be awarded the new status. 

The CMA recognition will be given to qualified advisers from this month. 

John Somerville (pictured), head of financial services, professional education at LIBF said: “In an increasingly complex world, it’s important for advisers to be able to demonstrate their credibility. Independent endorsement helps give consumers confidence that they’re getting great advice from an accomplished professional.  

“As the awarding body for CeMAP – the benchmark qualification in the mortgage advice sector – Certified Mortgage Adviser status will really help advisers stand out.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

