You are here: Home - News -

News

Aldermore provides £8.4m for ultra low-carbon Sheffield scheme

by:
  • 17/06/2021
  • 0
Aldermore provides £8.4m for ultra low-carbon Sheffield scheme
Aldermore Banks has provided £8.4m in development finance to low-carbon developer Citu Group for a 46-unit residential scheme in Sheffield.

 

The project at Kelham Central (pictured) will use modern methods of construction (MMC) to cut construction time and waste, and deliver energy-efficient homes that reduce the occupier’s carbon footprint.

The planned MMC approach includes use of timber panels designed collaboratively with Leeds Beckett University, which will be manufactured at Citu’s facility 35 miles from the site.

The Aldermore-funded units form part of a wider, fully-funded scheme comprising 114 homes in total.

The developer Citu is also close to completing its neighbouring Little Kelham site, which will deliver 153 homes, 15,000 sq ft of retail space and 20,000 sq ft of commercial units.

Iain Bryson, head of development and specialist property at Aldermore, said: “We recognise that MMC plays an increasingly important role in delivering homes. We’re committed to working with construction firms, housebuilders and developers like Citu to fund high-quality, low-carbon, sustainable developments.”

Chris Thompson, managing director of Citu Group, added: “Banks have a large influence in directing funds to climate-conscious projects and businesses, and we welcome Aldermore’s vision in supporting us in bringing this important project to fruition.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Landbay launches two non-portfolio landlord products and cuts select rates

Landbay has launched two new deals for non-portfolio landlords and cut rates on two existing products.

Close