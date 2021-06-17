You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide IT contractor loses IR35 appeal

by:
  • 17/06/2021
  • 0
Nationwide IT contractor loses IR35 appeal
An IT contractor who provided services to Nationwide Building Society has been ordered to pay £74,523 in income tax and National Insurance Contributions after losing an IR35 appeal.

 

Robert Lee, who worked under the company Northern Light Solutions, challenged an earlier ruling which found he was considered an employee of the mutual according to the HMRC. 

Lee managed projects for Nationwide Building Society for different periods since 2007. The tax years under appeal covered 2012 to 2014. 

On 6 and 7 May 2021, the First-tier Tribunal denied his appeal after it ruled Lee would have been considered an employee of the mutual during these periods according to section 49 of the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003. 

It found that the circumstances of the employment relationship would have still existed if Lee was providing his IT services directly, rather than through Northern Light Solutions. 

It also found that Northern Light Solutions could provide a substitute professional to carry out Lee’s responsibilities according to his contract but because of his skills and knowledge of the mutual’s governance standards, it was unlikely that Nationwide Building Society would allow a replacement. 

Part of the IR35 rules suggest that if a contractor can be substituted, it confirms that they are self-employed. 

Judges Timothy Herrington and Guy Brannan made the final ruling.  

The First-tier Tribunal concluded: “Looking at the nature if the relationship in the round, in my view Mr Lee’s relationship with Nationwide Building Society is one of employment. There was a mutuality of obligation between the parties but only within each contract.  

“Mr Lee was engaged under separate contracts with no obligation on either party to extend or renew. However, with few gaps Mr Lee has worked for Nationwide Building Society for number of years full time in substantially the same project management role.”  

It continued: “Mr Lee had in practice a considerable degree of operational and personal autonomy but was subject to overarching controls primarily concerned with Nationwide Building Society’s need as a highly regulated business to monitor the progress of the relevant project consistent with Mr Lee being a highly skilled employee. However, Mr Lee could not be moved to a different project without his consent. 

“During the time of Mr Lee’s series of contracts with Nationwide Building Society, aside from the risk of not being engaged on a new contract (which happened rarely), he was not subject to any financial risk beyond that of an employee and in many respects, was part and parcel of Nationwide Building Society’s operations.” 

 

All-round compliance

Earlier this year, the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) urged the sector to review their structures and make sure firms were compliant with the rules which came in this April. 

Robert Sinclair, CEO of AMI said of the recent ruling: “AMI continues to follow developments in court cases relating the self-employed and contractors being challenged by the Inland Revenue on their tax status.   

“All involved should take specialist tax and legal advice based on their particular circumstances.  This applies to both the firm offering work and those offering their services.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Sesame Network integrates with Mortgage Brain and GBG to help with identity checks

Sesame Network has incorporated with Mortgage Brain’s CRM system and digital identity specialists GBG to enable advisers to make electronic...

Close