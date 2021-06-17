You are here: Home - News -

Sesame Network integrates with Mortgage Brain and GBG to help with identity checks

by:
  • 17/06/2021
Sesame Network has incorporated with Mortgage Brain’s CRM system and digital identity specialists GBG to enable advisers to make electronic identity and verification (EIDV) checks.

 

Around 18,000 checks have been made with the integration, which was launched to Sesame members in May, and now accounts for 70 per cent of identity checks.

The integration aims to save advisers time by running identity checks, storing information and receiving guidance on the CRM system.

It will also automatically fill in customer information, which will lower the risk of duplication and reduce the possibility of human error.

Sesame Bankhall Group’s chief operating officer, Richard Howells, said: “We’re continually looking at how we can enhance our network’s technology capability.

“This is another example of our commitment to continuous improvement, which is helping our members to work more efficiently and provide their clients with the best possible service.”

Mortgage Brain’s sales and marketing director Neil Wyatt (pictured), added: “Collaborating on projects that utilise technology in new ways to help save mortgage advisers time, allowing them to deliver a more efficient service, is something that everyone at Mortgage Brain is passionate about.”

