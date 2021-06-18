Skipton BS promotes two new business development managers

Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries has appointed Carley Harrison and Kevin Crawford to new roles in its mortgage business development team.

Harrison has worked at Skipton Building Society since 2016 and before that worked at Santander between 2012 and 2016.

Crawford joined Skipton Building Society in 2014, and before that worked at Leeds Building Society for five years.

Skipton’s head of business development Paul Fenn (pictured) said the appointments were part of the mutual’s plans and ambitions to become a top ten lender, leading it to review its structure of its business development team.

Fenn continued: “During the past 15 months both the telephone and field-based business development managers have adapted to working differently with a heavy focus towards more virtual relationships.

“Whilst this has been effective and helped us maintain relationships during lockdown feedback from brokers more recently have been that they will continue to value face to face interactions where possible so we will be increasing our face-to-face contact with brokers.”

He added that there were three consecutive months of record-breaking mortgage performance. He said March was a record month for mortgage completions, April was a record month for mortgage applications and May was a record month for rate switches.