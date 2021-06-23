You are here: Home - News -

Government support scheme extended to offer extra cash for bills and food

by: Emma Lunn
  • 23/06/2021
The Covid Local Support Grant has been extended to September, with an additional £160m given to councils to help families in need.

The new end date for the scheme brings it into line with the end of other Covid-related support including the furlough scheme.

The support grant was first introduced in December 2020 and named the Covid Winter Grant Scheme. The scheme was introduced after a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford to help children and families in poverty.

It was extended in April and renamed the Covid Local Support Grant. It was due to end on 20 June but will now run until the end of September.

The support scheme is run by local councils and includes food vouchers and help with heating costs.

The government says with a new round of funding, councils will be able to continue this support and adapt their offer to suit the needs of families. Those who are in need of support should contact their council to find out how they can access it and what support will be available over the coming months.

Will Quince, minister for welfare delivery, said: “This grant is ensuring that thousands of families get help with food and essential utility bills as we move back towards normality.

“The new funding extends this lifeline to those most in need in the coming months as we continue to help families back on their feet, including supporting people back into work through our multi-billion pound Plan for Jobs.”

Across England, the total new funding is £160m, bringing the overall value of the support since December 2020 to £429.1m. The devolved administrations have received appropriate equivalent funding.

Across England 92 per cent of funding has been provided to families with children, and 94 per cent of funding has been used to support households with food or utility bills.

