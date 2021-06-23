You are here: Home - News -

TSB reduces residential and BTL rates

  • 23/06/2021
TSB reduces residential and BTL rates
TSB has cut the rates on select first-time buyer, residential remortgage and buy-to-let (BTL) products across a range of loan to values (LTVs) by up to 0.4 per cent.

 

The lender has reduced the five-year fixed first-time buyer and house purchase product at 75 to 90 per cent LTV by up to 0.4 per cent.

The largest decrease was on its five-year fixed first-time buyer product at 75 to 80 per cent LTV, which has been cut from 2.49 per cent to 2.09 per cent. It is subject to a fee of £995.

The rate for its five-year fixed first-time buyer stepped down product between 75 to 90 per cent LTV has also been reduced by up to 0.4 per cent.

An example of this is its 75 to 80 per cent LTV product, which will start at 2.74 per cent in year one, before going to 2.64 per cent in year two, 2.54 per cent in year three and 2.39 per cent in years four and five.

The lender’s two-year fixed remortgage between 75 and 85 per cent LTV has been reduced by up 0.2 per cent, beginning from 1.79 per cent and going up to 2.84 per cent.

The rate for TSB’s five-year fixed remortgage up to 75 per cent LTV has fallen by up to 0.3 per cent and rates now stand at 1.14 per cent and go up to 1.49 per cent.

On the BTL side, rates have been decreased by 01.5 per cent, with the rate for its two-year fixed remortgage up to 60 per cent LTV now set at 1.44 per cent, with a fee-free product rate set at 1.84 per cent.

The lender has been adapting its offering, bringing in green additional borrowing products earlier this week.

It has also reduced rates on its two-year fixed purchase and remortgage products by up to 15 basis points across all LTVs.

