NatWest revises product range and cuts rates

  • 24/06/2021
NatWest has introduced a two-year fixed rate remortgage product at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 1.83 per cent and a £995 fee.

 

The lender also added five-year fixed rate remortgage products, at 70 and 75 per cent LTV, with a rate of 1.43 per cent and fee of £995.

It cut rates on its two-year fixed purchase product at 70 and 75 per cent LTV, by four basis points (bps) to 1.17 per cent, with a £995 fee.

The rate on the five-year fixed rate purchase product at 80 per cent LTV was reduced by six bps to 2.05 per cent, with a product fee of £995.

Rates were also cut on two and five-year fixed rate remortgage products.

The two-year fixed rate at 70 and 75 per cent LTV decreased by six bps to 1.21 per cent, with a product fee of £995 and cashback at £250.

On the five-year fixed product, at 60 per cent LTV the rate was cut by five bps to 1.18 per cent, with a £995 fee and £250 cashback. Meanwhile, at 80 per cent LTV, the rate was reduced by three bps to 2.08 per cent, with £995 fee.

 

Product withdrawals

The lender also withdrew a raft of two and five-year fixed deals.

These included a two-year fixed rate remortgage product at 80 per cent LTV, with rate of 1.92 per cent, fee of £995 and £250 cashback.

It also withdrew the high value, two-year fixed rate remortgage product, at 70 and 75 per cent LTV, with a rate of 1.21 per cent and £995 fee.

A trio of five-year fixed rate remortgage products have been withdrawn. One at 70 per cent LTV, with rate of 1.51 per cent, £995 product fee and £250 cashback. The others at 75 per cent LTV, one with a rate of 1.49 per cent and £995, and the other with a rate of 1.51 per cent, £995 fee and £250 cashback.

It also withdrew the five-year fixed high value remortgage product, at 60 per cent LTV, with a rate of 1.18 per cent and £995 fee, and at 70 per cent LTV, rate 1.49 per cent and £995 fee.

In the green mortgages range, the two-year fixed at 70 per cent LTV was withdrawn. It had a rate of 1.2 per cent rate, product fee of £995 and £250 cashback.

