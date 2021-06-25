You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/06/2021

  • 25/06/2021
Lender services levels and time spent by brokers on processing cases were spotlighted this week resulting in calls for fresh thinking on procuration fees post-pandemic.

 

Lender’s latest rate cuts, new product launches and criteria changes were popular stories, while the new Deposit Unlock scheme was launched with Newcastle Building Society as the first lender.

 

Broker fees should match solicitors’ and be based on case complexity – Marketwatch

 

Natwest launches low LTV tracker and green mortgages alongside widespread rate reductions

 

Newcastle BS becomes first lender to launch Deposit Unlock products

 

Lloyds Banking Group to embark on landlord venture with first property purchase

 

MAB hires FSE’s James Prosser to direct media and events strategy

 

The FCA’s Consumer Duty regulation is ‘gilding the lily’ – Paradigm

 

Metro Bank expands 95 per cent LTV range and cuts rates

 

MAOE: Administrators need strong relationships with brokers and lenders for success

 

MAOE: Sinclair says PII pricing will fall after interest-only mis-sale cases fail

 

UK must ‘grapple the nettle’ of housing affordability – Jenrick

