Beverley BS cuts rates up to 95 per cent LTV

Beverley Building Society has cut the rates on its purchase and remortgage products up to 95 per loan to value (LTV).

The society has reduced the rates on a range of two and three-year fixed and discounted home purchase products, including its two-year fixed at 95 per cent LTV which has been cut by 0.36 per cent to 3.49 per cent.

Its three-year discount product at 65 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.4 per cent to 1.99 per cent, which is a three per cent discount from the society’s current standard variable rate (SVR) of 4.99 per cent.

On the remortgage side, its three-year discounted deal at 65 per cent LTV has been cut by 0.14 per cent to 2.25 per cent, which is a 2.74 per cent discount from the society’s SVR.

The society has also upped the LTV on several products including its two-year variable rate products for home purchase and remortgage, which are now available up to 80 per cent LTV as opposed to 75 per cent LTV.

Beverley Building Society’s mortgages head Graham Carter, said: “This is the latest example of how we are listening to feedback from brokers and direct customers, and adjusting our mortgage offering accordingly, as we continually seek to underline our mutual commitment to enabling homeownership for as many people as we possibly can.

“Our flexible and individual approach to underwriting means we can make our simple range of fixed and discounted-rate products available to a wide range of borrowers, including the self-employed, people borrowing in later life and families looking to collaborate on a purchase.”

The society has been making several changes to its mortgage offering, recently launching two-year fixed at 90 per cent LTV and 85 per cent LTV at 2.99 per cent and 2.75 per cent respectively.