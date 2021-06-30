You are here: Home - News -

News

Brokers should coach clients on green mortgage values – Reynolds

by:
  • 30/06/2021
  • 0
Brokers should coach clients on green mortgage values – Reynolds
Mortgage brokers should coach their clients on ways to make their homes environmentally friendly so they can take out green mortgages, SimplyBiz’s chief executive Martin Reynolds has said.

 

Reynolds said they should prepare clients to renew onto a green mortgage further down the line, if they were not yet in a position to take one out. 

He said: “Make the client think about getting into their house and making it closer to the metrics that are needed. 

“It is talking about the benefits. Saying ‘what type of property are you going for? Here are some links for things that might help make it a little bit more ecofriendly’ and try and give them a more concierge-style service.”

Reynolds went on to say lenders developing appropriate products did not go far enough and said each step of the mortgage application needed to be considered. 

Referencing SimplyBiz’s subsidiary Gateway Surveyors and its ability to conduct remote valuations as well as estate agents’ conducting virtual viewings, Reynolds suggested this lessened the number of journeys made to properties thus reducing harmful emissions.

He added: “It’s not just the actual mortgage that becomes green, it’s the process. We need to be looking at that a bit more as well.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Google clamps down on financial scams

Financial firms advertising on Google will be required to demonstrate they are authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or...

Close