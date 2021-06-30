Brokers should coach clients on green mortgage values – Reynolds

Mortgage brokers should coach their clients on ways to make their homes environmentally friendly so they can take out green mortgages, SimplyBiz’s chief executive Martin Reynolds has said.

Reynolds said they should prepare clients to renew onto a green mortgage further down the line, if they were not yet in a position to take one out.

He said: “Make the client think about getting into their house and making it closer to the metrics that are needed.

“It is talking about the benefits. Saying ‘what type of property are you going for? Here are some links for things that might help make it a little bit more ecofriendly’ and try and give them a more concierge-style service.”

Reynolds went on to say lenders developing appropriate products did not go far enough and said each step of the mortgage application needed to be considered.

Referencing SimplyBiz’s subsidiary Gateway Surveyors and its ability to conduct remote valuations as well as estate agents’ conducting virtual viewings, Reynolds suggested this lessened the number of journeys made to properties thus reducing harmful emissions.

He added: “It’s not just the actual mortgage that becomes green, it’s the process. We need to be looking at that a bit more as well.”