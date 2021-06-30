Newly-formed House of Lords committee launches inquiry into housing demand

The House of Lords Built Environment Committee has launched its first inquiry into the demand for housing after being set up this month.

The inquiry will be led by Baroness Neville-Rolfe with a focus on the type, tenure and quality of housing needed in the UK.

It will also look at what barriers there are in meeting property demands such as planning and skills shortages.

Some of the questions asked include whether the government’s target to build 300,000 homes a year is achievable and reflects demand as well as what can be done to improve the quality of new homes.

The inquiry is open to responses from anyone and will accept evidence until 10 September.

The committee was established to consider housing, planning, transport and infrastructure in the UK.

Neville-Rolfe said: “The number of households in England is projected to rise by 3.7m over the next 20 years. This increase will be unsustainable and damaging to society unless the corresponding need is met. Meeting this demand will be a question of numbers, but also of balancing where and what kind of buildings people want to live in.

“Our inquiry will focus on what shapes the type of housing needed in the UK as well as a range of challenges to meeting that demand. We will then make our recommendations to government.

“To inform our work we want to hear from as broad a range of people as possible. If you have a view on housing, look at our call for evidence and let us know what you think.”