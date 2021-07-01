TSB joins Mortgage Brain’s Lendex platform

TSB has gone live on Lendex, the multi-lender application and submission platform from Mortgage Brain.

In February, Lendex was rolled out to all mortgage advisers using online sourcing solution MortgageBrain Anywhere following a pilot period.

The ability to request decisions in principle from TSB is being trialled with Fluent mortgages and will be rolled out to all users of Lendex this summer.

The integration with TSB is being carried out through IRESS Lender Connect.

TSB’s mortgage distribution director Roland McCormack said: “We are delighted to go live on Lendex. At TSB we have been early advocates of connecting to broker systems and now have close to 100 per cent coverage, making life easier and simpler for advisers.

Fluent Money Group’s chief operating officer Tim Wheeldon added that the introduction of Lendex to its adviser cohort had provided “significant benefits” in terms of time and efficiency.

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “It’s clear that momentum is building behind Lendex, with more lenders recognising the significant time saving benefits it provides.

“Lendex is already making a real difference to the workloads of advisers across the country and we look forward to welcoming more lenders on board in the months ahead.”