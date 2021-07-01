You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB joins Mortgage Brain’s Lendex platform

by:
  • 01/07/2021
  • 0
TSB joins Mortgage Brain’s Lendex platform
TSB has gone live on Lendex, the multi-lender application and submission platform from Mortgage Brain.

 

In February, Lendex was rolled out to all mortgage advisers using online sourcing solution MortgageBrain Anywhere following a pilot period. 

The ability to request decisions in principle from TSB is being trialled with Fluent mortgages and will be rolled out to all users of Lendex this summer.  

The integration with TSB is being carried out through IRESS Lender Connect. 

TSB’s mortgage distribution director Roland McCormack said: “We are delighted to go live on Lendex. At TSB we have been early advocates of connecting to broker systems and now have close to 100 per cent coverage, making life easier and simpler for advisers. 

 Fluent Money Group’s chief operating officer Tim Wheeldon added that the introduction of Lendex to its adviser cohort had provided “significant benefits” in terms of time and efficiency. 

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “It’s clear that momentum is building behind Lendex, with more lenders recognising the significant time saving benefits it provides. 

“Lendex is already making a real difference to the workloads of advisers across the country and we look forward to welcoming more lenders on board in the months ahead.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Black & White Bridging completes bridging loan in eight days

Bristol-headquartered Black & White Bridging has completed a bridging case in eight days, ahead of client stipulation of 10 days,...

Close