Accord Mortgages cuts BTL rates and adds products

Accord Mortgages have cut rates by as much as 0.22 per cent on its 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) buy-to-let (BTL) products and brought in new products to widen its offering.

The changes are effective from Monday and will incorporate additional fee and incentive combinations including cashback and free standard valuation.

Examples of rate cuts include two-year fixed product for house purchase and remortgage at 60 per cent LTV, which has gone down from 2.01 per cent and 1.83 per cent. It comes with a £495 fee, £350 cashback and free standard valuation.

The five-year fixed for remortgage at 60 per cent LTV has been reduced by 1.83 per cent to 1.78 per cent. The product is subject to a £1,995 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

The lender has also decreased the rate for its two-year fixed house purchase and remortgage product at 65 per cent LTV which now stands at 1.75 per cent, compared to 1.97 per cent previously. It comes with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

Accord Mortgages has added a two-year fixed remortgage product at 60 per cent LTV which has a rate of 1.48 per cent and comes with a £1,995 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

The lender has also brought in a two-year fixed purchase product at 75 per cent LTV that has a rate of 1.91 per cent, as well as a £1,495 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

Accord Mortgages BTL manager Simon Garner (pictured) said: “We’re pleased to introduce this improved range, which offers even better value to those with a larger deposit. We hope that, with additional fee and incentive combinations, it will really improve customer choice and allow brokers and their landlord clients to find the best option to suit their individual requirements.”