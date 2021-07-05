You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord raises salary threshold for top LTI tier

by:
  • 05/07/2021
  • 0
Accord raises salary threshold for top LTI tier
Accord Mortgages has upped the minimum income of its highest loan to income (LTI) multiplier in move the society described as difficult but prudent.

To be eligible for five times income, borrowers must earn a minimum of £70,000 instead of the previous threshold of £60,000.

For borrowers earning less than £70,000 the maximum income multiple is 4.49 times earnings.

Nicola Alvarez (pictured), senior manager for new propositions at Accord, said: “We’ve made a difficult decision to increase the threshold with which we apply an LTI cap of five times to make sure we can continue to prudently lend to those with higher household incomes.

“We hope pipeline cases being unaffected will mean the impact to borrowers and customers will be limited.”

Yorkshire Building Society is also updating its lending policy to mirror Accord’s changes.

The criteria change will be introduced from Wednesday 7 July and pipeline cases will be affected.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Homeowners given 15 years to claim compensation for shoddy new-builds

Homeowners can now claim compensation for shoddy construction or renovation work up to 15 years after the developer has finished...

Close