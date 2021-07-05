Accord raises salary threshold for top LTI tier

Accord Mortgages has upped the minimum income of its highest loan to income (LTI) multiplier in move the society described as difficult but prudent.

To be eligible for five times income, borrowers must earn a minimum of £70,000 instead of the previous threshold of £60,000.

For borrowers earning less than £70,000 the maximum income multiple is 4.49 times earnings.

Nicola Alvarez (pictured), senior manager for new propositions at Accord, said: “We’ve made a difficult decision to increase the threshold with which we apply an LTI cap of five times to make sure we can continue to prudently lend to those with higher household incomes.

“We hope pipeline cases being unaffected will mean the impact to borrowers and customers will be limited.”

Yorkshire Building Society is also updating its lending policy to mirror Accord’s changes.

The criteria change will be introduced from Wednesday 7 July and pipeline cases will be affected.