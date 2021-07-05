Specialist mortgage cases will give brokers longevity in market – Pepper Money

Brokers who take on specialist cases will put themselves in a good position to stay in the mortgage sector for longer, according to a broker debate.

Speaking on a Pepper Money video debate hosted by Mortgage Solutions, sales director Paul Adams said although complex cases were not the easiest to place, they would prove a broker’s worth in an era where clients were becoming more independent.

He said: “In this digital age, it’s becoming easier for a normal, vanilla, prime customer looking for a remortgage to self-serve. They can go to their bank, do a product transfer, remortgage online. Certainly, there’ll be some of those customers that will choose to do that.

“By brokers stepping into the specialist market and becoming more expert with these scenarios, I think it holds them in good stead for longevity in the future.”

Adams also said the way lenders in the specialist sector operated was more transparent and helpful to brokers.

“In the specialist market, lenders usually operate in a way that brokers would want,” he said.

He added: “By that I mean the ability to speak to the decision maker. So, we’ve set our stall out to make sure that brokers can talk to our underwriting specialists about every application they submit. In actual fact, the first thing that happens on submission is we’ll call the broker because we want to start the journey with a full understanding of the scenario.

“It’s much easier to do this type of business than people would think.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, said: “There’s been a perception for a long, long time that to do a high street case will take X amount of time, to do a specialist lending case will take a lot longer. Technology is now in place to reduce that and actually bring it all together.”

Watch the video below [12:44], chaired by Victoria Hartley, group editor of Mortgage Solutions, featuring Paul Adams, sales director, Pepper Money; Stephanie Charman, head of strategic relationships, lender, Sesame Bankhall Group and Danny Belton, head of lender relationships, L&G Mortgage Club.