You are here: Home - News -

News

LiveMore launches ongoing care fee for intermediaries making vulnerability checks

by:
  • 06/07/2021
  • 0
LiveMore launches ongoing care fee for intermediaries making vulnerability checks
Livemore Capital has introduced an ongoing care fee for intermediaries who keep in touch with clients to watch out for emerging vulnerabilities that may alter their needs.

 

Intermediaries will receive a fee of 0.13 per cent each year for the annual call, for up to 15 years. This will be in addition to their initial remuneration of 0.55 per cent.  

The lender said intermediaries knew their clients best and were well placed to carry out this role. 

Richard Merrett, head of strategic development at SimplyBiz Mortgages said: “It’s perfect timing for LiveMore to introduce this programme as customers’ views of their own long-term financial plan will change over time, with many sadly becoming vulnerable in the future. 

“SimplyBiz has always stressed the importance of keeping in contact and regularly reviewing customers needs. Only by understanding evolving needs can you ensure that you are delivering the best possible customer outcomes.”  

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at Legal & General Mortgage Club, added: “LiveMore is aiming to identify and support vulnerable customers, an area of increasing importance given the ongoing challenges presented to homeowners. 

“The programme requires advisers to revisit their customers annually, ensuring they remain in close and regular contact. There will be a small procuration fee paid for this and these regular meetings will help to deliver a great level of service which will ultimately help to better protect customers.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Majority of parents gift cash without considering future care costs

Parents are failing to consider how they will pay for their own care costs when gifting money to children as...

Close