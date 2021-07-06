Precise Mortgages reintroduces high LTV products and adverse credit criteria

Customers with historical adverse credit can secure a maximum LTV of up to 85 per cent, up from 75 per cent LTV previously.

Those with more recent adverse credit can get a maximum LTV of 80 per cent, up from 70 per cent LTV.

Highlights of the range include a two-year fixed rate, priced at 3.29 per cent with a maximum LTV of 75 per cent.

There is also a two-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV priced at 3.59 per cent, and a two-year deal at 85 per cent LTV with a rate of 4.09 per cent.

The lender will refund valuations up to £360 and has brought back its automated cascade process which allows customers to automatically filter through tiers until an appropriate product is found without the need to reapply.

Precise Mortgages’ group mortgage proposition director Colin Barrett said: “With the increase in house prices and the tapering of stamp duty, this could make a real difference and enable our broker partners to help their customers get the residential mortgage they need.

“With the added benefit of being able to offer a higher LTV limit to applicants with less than perfect credit profiles, we’re providing brokers with specialist lending solutions for customers who may be struggling to find the mortgage they need on the high street.”