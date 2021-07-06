You are here: Home - News -

The Cumberland BS relaunches two-year fixed rate holiday let deal

  • 06/07/2021
The Cumberland Building Society has brought back its two-year fixed rate holiday let mortgage.

 

The product has a rate of 3.84 per cent and has a maximum loan to value (LTV) of 75 per cent.

The move comes after the building society cut rates in June on loans over £750,000 for its holiday-let range as it anticipated market growth due to increased holidays in the UK.

The building society will lend up to £2m on an individual transaction and up to £5m for aggregate borrowing across a portfolio of properties.

Their holiday-let products are available for occupancy-restricted property and larger portfolios in mainland UK, and the Isles of Anglesey, Arran, Mull, Skye, Lewis, Harris and Wight.

The Cumberland’s commercial lending head Scott McKerracher said: “The two-year fixed product has previously been popular with our customers, so we’re pleased to be able to offer this option once more.”

Holiday lets have become increasingly popular over the past year as tax benefits, UK holidays and lockdown savings have encouraged would-be investors into the sector and growth is set to continue.

