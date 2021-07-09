You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/07/2021

by:
  • 09/07/2021
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/07/2021
People moves dominated the headlines this week with Legal and General Mortgage Club’s Craig Hall moving to LSL and Skipton hiring Charlotte Harrison as its mortgage lead.

 

Readers were also interested in news that a solicitor jailed for falsifying forms and stealing £320,00 in stamp duty. There were also discussions about fixed penalty equity release and criteria changes for EU citizens.

Lender’s product changes also proved popular, with HSBC bringing out it lowest ever fixed rate of 0.94 per cent as well as rate cuts at Halifax and Skipton.

Stamp duty fraudster jailed after stealing £380,000

HSBC launches its lowest ever fixed rate

Halifax and Skipton cut rates across ranges

Precise Mortgages reintroduces high LTV products and adverse credit criteria

Criteria changes for EU citizens have disadvantaged other foreign nationals – Marketwatch

LSL hires L&G Mortgage Club’s Hall as new home financial services director

Skipton appoints Harrison head of mortgages with sights set on top 10 lender ranking

More than a third of borrowers believe they can’t get a mortgage if self-employed

House prices drop for first time since January – Halifax

Halifax updates contractor policy to align with IR35 rules

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Lloyds fined £90m for misleading customers about insurance quotes

Lloyds Bank has paid out £13.6m to 350,000 customers following an investigation into home insurance renewal policies.

Close