Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/07/2021

People moves dominated the headlines this week with Legal and General Mortgage Club’s Craig Hall moving to LSL and Skipton hiring Charlotte Harrison as its mortgage lead.

Readers were also interested in news that a solicitor jailed for falsifying forms and stealing £320,00 in stamp duty. There were also discussions about fixed penalty equity release and criteria changes for EU citizens.

Lender’s product changes also proved popular, with HSBC bringing out it lowest ever fixed rate of 0.94 per cent as well as rate cuts at Halifax and Skipton.