Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/07/2021

Readers were also interested in news that a solicitor jailed for falsifying forms and stealing £320,00 in stamp duty. There were also discussions about fixed penalty equity release and criteria changes for EU citizens.
Lender’s product changes also proved popular, with HSBC bringing out it lowest ever fixed rate of 0.94 per cent as well as rate cuts at Halifax and Skipton.
Precise Mortgages reintroduces high LTV products and adverse credit criteria
Criteria changes for EU citizens have disadvantaged other foreign nationals – Marketwatch
LSL hires L&G Mortgage Club’s Hall as new home financial services director
Skipton appoints Harrison head of mortgages with sights set on top 10 lender ranking
More than a third of borrowers believe they can’t get a mortgage if self-employed