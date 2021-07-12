You are here: Home - News -

News

Savills employee investigated over racist Euro 2020 football tweets

by:
  • 12/07/2021
  • 0
Savills employee investigated over racist Euro 2020 football tweets
Savills has confirmed it has launched an investigation into one of its employees after he was spotted making racist tweets following the Euro 2020 finals.

 

Andrew Bone, commercial building manager at Savills, posted tweets with racial slurs after the penalty shootout of last night’s England match against Italy. 

Black players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford missed their penalty shots while Bukayo Saka’s was saved, leading Italy to their win. 

Through his now deleted account Bone_andrew, the Savills employee tweeted: “N***ers ruined it for us.” 

A secondary account, Picofru which has Bone as the display picture and the screen name ‘Andie Jones’, was also discovered to have offensive tweets. 

One included the message: “Brit wifes gonna catch lotta lefts today [sic]”, seemingly referencing domestic abuse. It also had the post, “They dragged this lad like a runaway slave,” in relation to Italian player Giorgio Chiellini pulling Saka by the shirt during the game. 

Labour MP David Lammy was among those condemning Bone’s posts today. 

Posting screenshots of the messages, Lammy tweeted: “This is why we take the knee. Praying for a better future – worthy of the values, beauty and respect exemplified by every single England player.” 

Author and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted: “See this guy – who is he? Report him to @twitter and @metpoliceuk. Whoever his employer is must fire him. If he runs a business, make it your business to never use his services.

“He must be prosecuted and convicted. Being a racist has consequences.” 

Others alerted Savills to the tweets and called for him to be fired.

This morning, the firm posted on its Twitter account, saying: “Savills is committed to eliminating discrimination and encouraging diversity amongst our workforce. A full investigation will be carried out in regards to this unacceptable incident.” 

The firm also issued the statement: “Savills abhors and has zero tolerance to any form of racism and racial discrimination and is appalled by the racist comments in these tweets. Savills is immediately investigating and will take appropriate action.” 

It has not been confirmed whether Bone is still employed by Savills but his profile no longer appears on the company’s employee page. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Houses of Parliament and Big Ben
The Conveyancing Association calls on government to act quickly on leasehold reform

The Conveyancing Association has called on the government to deliver quickly on its promise of leasehold reform made in the...

Close