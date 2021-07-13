You are here: Home - News -

News

Amazon warehouses spark local house price growth – Paragon

by:
  • 13/07/2021
  • 0
Amazon warehouses spark local house price growth – Paragon
Average house prices can increase by around 11 per cent following the opening of an Amazon Fulfilment Centre as growth of warehousing can stimulate homeowner and rented sectors, according to research from Paragon and Opinium.

 

The research analysed 10 Amazon Fulfilment Centres, including Daventry, Ellistown, Birmingham, New Rossington, Runcorn, Altrincham, Dunfermline, Tilbury, Dunstable and Banbury.

Average house prices in Dunstable and Altrincham achieved the highest growth of 23 per cent and 17 per cent in the year after the centre opened. Fife, however, reported a decrease in average house prices of four per cent.

The research also found that across that new-build house sales increased by 16 per cent, and the average number of homes in the private rented sector also grew by two per cent.

Analysis also showed that the opening of Fulfilment Centres had a positive impact on employment, with three per cent more jobs available in the year after opening and an average of a seven per cent fall in unemployment.

Paragon Bank’s managing director of mortgages Richard Rowntree (pictured) said the growth of warehousing in the UK stimulated demand for housing in both the homeowner and rented sectors, as well as buy-to-let.

He added: “As the pandemic has accelerated the trend towards online shopping, it is expected that greater numbers of warehousing units will be created, adding even more demand for property in those markets.

“Taking the Amazon Fulfilment Centres in isolation, the impact on property prices is clear and landlords will be looking at where new warehouse developments are located and how many jobs will be created as a result.”

The growth of online shopping has led to a boom in warehousing, with Savills pegging the number of warehouse units at 566 million square feet and has increased by nearly a third since 2015.

Knight Frank also found that UK online sales were predicted to growth by up to £67bn over the next five years, which would require 92 million square feet of space.

Amazon has opened 17 Fulfilment Centres in the UK and is due to open four more in Hinkley, Dartford, Gateshead and Swindon. Each centre is expected to create 1,300 permanent roles and additional seasonal temporary roles.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Share of high LTV mortgages issued this year below pre-global financial crisis – BoE

The share of high loan to value (LTV) mortgages issues to borrowers accounted for six per cent of new lending...

Close