You are here: Home - News -

News

NatWest makes series of rate cuts

by:
  • 14/07/2021
  • 0
NatWest makes series of rate cuts
NatWest has reduced rates across all mortgage products by up to 21 basis points (bps).

 

Effective from today, changes include a reduction to the bank’s two-year fixed purchase products with a £995 fee. At 85 per cent loan to value (LTV), the rate has been cut from 2.22 per cent to 2.01 per cent, while the 70 and 75 per cent LTV deals have both been reduced by 0.10 per cent to 1.07 per cent. 

Two-year fixed remortgages at 70 and 75 per cent LTV have been reduced by 0.14 per cent to 1.07 per cent. Both products have a £995 fee and £250 cashback. 

Five-year fixed purchase deals at 60, 70 and 75 per cent LTV have decreased by up to 12 basis points while equivalent fixed term remortgages at 60, 75 and 85 per cent LTV have seen reductions of up to 11 basis points. 

These products all have a £995 fee. 

The two-year fixed mortgage guarantee product at 95 per cent LTV has declined from 3.65 per cent to 3.48 per cent. The five-year fixed alternative has been reduced to 3.75 per cent from 3.86 per cent. 

For switching borrowers, NatWest reduced its two-year fixed product for high value borrowers at 60 per cent LTV by four bps to 0.99 per cent. This product has a £995 fee. 

The switcher deal for standard borrowers at 60 per cent LTV was cut from 1.6 per cent to 1 per cent. 

Other product switches up to 85 per cent LTV saw reductions of up to 10 bps. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
The mortgage market has been underperforming on remortgages and PTs – Accord

The mortgage market was not paying enough attention to remortgages and product transfer business during the stamp duty holiday, it...

Close