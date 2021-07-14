NatWest makes series of rate cuts

NatWest has reduced rates across all mortgage products by up to 21 basis points (bps).

Effective from today, changes include a reduction to the bank’s two-year fixed purchase products with a £995 fee. At 85 per cent loan to value (LTV), the rate has been cut from 2.22 per cent to 2.01 per cent, while the 70 and 75 per cent LTV deals have both been reduced by 0.10 per cent to 1.07 per cent.

Two-year fixed remortgages at 70 and 75 per cent LTV have been reduced by 0.14 per cent to 1.07 per cent. Both products have a £995 fee and £250 cashback.

Five-year fixed purchase deals at 60, 70 and 75 per cent LTV have decreased by up to 12 basis points while equivalent fixed term remortgages at 60, 75 and 85 per cent LTV have seen reductions of up to 11 basis points.

These products all have a £995 fee.

The two-year fixed mortgage guarantee product at 95 per cent LTV has declined from 3.65 per cent to 3.48 per cent. The five-year fixed alternative has been reduced to 3.75 per cent from 3.86 per cent.

For switching borrowers, NatWest reduced its two-year fixed product for high value borrowers at 60 per cent LTV by four bps to 0.99 per cent. This product has a £995 fee.

The switcher deal for standard borrowers at 60 per cent LTV was cut from 1.6 per cent to 1 per cent.

Other product switches up to 85 per cent LTV saw reductions of up to 10 bps.