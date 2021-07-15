You are here: Home - News -

Accord cuts BTL rates by up to 0.38 per cent

  • 15/07/2021
Accord cuts BTL rates by up to 0.38 per cent
Accord Mortgages has reduced the rates on its buy-to-let (BTL) range by up to 0.38 per cent in an aim to give better value to landlords.

 

The changes come into effect from tomorrow and the lender has decreased rates on its 65 per cent, 75 per cent and 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) products.

Examples of rate cuts include the reduction on its two-year fixed rate product available up to 65 per cent LTV, which will go from 1.97 per cent to 1.59 per cent. The product comes with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

Its three-year fixed rate product at 75 per cent LTV has been cut from 2.01 per cent to 1.78 per cent. It comes with a £1,495 fee, free standard valuation and £300 cashback.

Accord’s two-year fixed at 80 per cent LTV, and is aimed at landlords purchasing a new property, will fall from 3.42 per cent to 3.12 per cent. The product is subject to a £995 fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback.

Accord Mortgages BTL mortgage manager Simon Garner said: “We’re confident this new range will be welcomed by brokers looking to offer their landlord clients better value, with reduced rates and a range of incentives including cashback, remortgage legal services and free standard valuation.”

