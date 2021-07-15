National Crime Agency recovers £2m from developer-landlord in civil case

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has recovered £2m of assets from London property developer and landlord Richard Leahy in a civil recovery claim relating to alleged involvement in cultivating cannabis, money laundering, mortgage fraud and benefit fraud.

The civil recovery order was made by consent on 23 June after a settlement agreement between the NCA, Leahy and twelve other defendants which were companies owned by or associated to Leahy.

The order related to three London properties and £1.1m in cash.

Andy Lewis, head of civil recovery at the NCA, said: “This is a great result, recovering nearly £2m that will go back into the public purse and be used to help fight criminal activity. Settlements in civil cases offer good value to the tax payer, avoiding often lengthy and costly legal battles while freeing up our investigators and legal team to pursue other casework.”

A property freezing order was secured from the High Court over residential and commercial properties in South London and Kent belonging to Leahy or his companies in 2017. Then in 2018, a claim for civil recovery was lodged.

The NCA did not give further details of the case.