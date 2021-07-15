You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide reduces rates up to 95 per cent LTV

by:
  • 15/07/2021
  • 0
Nationwide reduces rates up to 95 per cent LTV
Nationwide has reduced the rates on a range of its existing borrowers house purchase, rate switch and additional borrowing products by up to 0.15 per cent.

 

The changes will come into effect from tomorrow, with rate reductions ranging from 0.01 per cent to 0.15 per cent.

Examples of changes to its existing borrower range include its five-year fixed rate between 85 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) which has been cut by 0.15 per cent to 3.29 per cent.

Its existing borrower two-year fixed rate between 90 and 95 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.14 per cent to 3.4 per cent. This product is subject to a £999 fee.

The lender’s rate switch products have also been cut, with its three-year fixed rate product between 85 and 90 per cent LTV declining by 0.15 per cent to 3.29 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate between 85 and 90 per cent LTV has also been decreased by 0.15 per cent to 3.29 per cent.

The lender’s additional borrowing SAB two-year fixed rate product, available from 80 and 85 per cent LTV, has been cut by 0.1 per cent to 1.99 per cent.

Its three-year and five-year fixed rate products between 80 and 85 per cent LTV have both been reduced by 0.1 per cent to 2.39 per cent.

In its additional borrowing range its two-year fixed rate, also available between 80 and 85 per cent LTV, has also been cut by 0.1 per cent to 1.99 per cent.

Its three-year and five-year fixed rate between 80 and 85 per cent LTV have been reduced by 0.1 per cent to 2.39 per cent. These products are subject to a £999 fee.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Surge of repossessions may replenish supply when repayment holidays end – Home.co.uk

A surge in repossessions linked to the end of mortgage payment holidays in two weeks’ time may be enough to...

Close