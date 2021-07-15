Nationwide reduces rates up to 95 per cent LTV

Nationwide has reduced the rates on a range of its existing borrowers house purchase, rate switch and additional borrowing products by up to 0.15 per cent.

The changes will come into effect from tomorrow, with rate reductions ranging from 0.01 per cent to 0.15 per cent.

Examples of changes to its existing borrower range include its five-year fixed rate between 85 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) which has been cut by 0.15 per cent to 3.29 per cent.

Its existing borrower two-year fixed rate between 90 and 95 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.14 per cent to 3.4 per cent. This product is subject to a £999 fee.

The lender’s rate switch products have also been cut, with its three-year fixed rate product between 85 and 90 per cent LTV declining by 0.15 per cent to 3.29 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate between 85 and 90 per cent LTV has also been decreased by 0.15 per cent to 3.29 per cent.

The lender’s additional borrowing SAB two-year fixed rate product, available from 80 and 85 per cent LTV, has been cut by 0.1 per cent to 1.99 per cent.

Its three-year and five-year fixed rate products between 80 and 85 per cent LTV have both been reduced by 0.1 per cent to 2.39 per cent.

In its additional borrowing range its two-year fixed rate, also available between 80 and 85 per cent LTV, has also been cut by 0.1 per cent to 1.99 per cent.

Its three-year and five-year fixed rate between 80 and 85 per cent LTV have been reduced by 0.1 per cent to 2.39 per cent. These products are subject to a £999 fee.