Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/07/2021

  • 16/07/2021
The aftermath of racist abuse towards England's footballers saw police step in to investigate the behaviour on the social media of a Savills staff member, in a story that readers were keen to follow.

 

Beyond that, lender initiatives on EWS1 forms and post-pandemic criteria and market conditions topped the headlines, with some M&A activity also piquing interest.

 

UPDATE: Police to investigate Savills’ employee Twitter account over racist Euro 2020 football tweets

 

Seven lenders agree to cover cost of submitting EWS1 forms to FIA portal after delays

 

NatWest to unveil self-employed criteria change in August

 

Mojo Mortgages acquired by Uswitch and Confused.com owner

 

National Crime Agency recovers £2m from developer-landlord in civil case

 

Mortgage lenders offering larger loans but product options tighten – MBT

 

US digital lender Better enters UK mortgage market with Trussle acquisition

 

Online estate agent Strike raises £11m in funding and appoints CTO

 

Poor credit househunters on the rise as pandemic takes toll on family finances

 

Half of pandemic homebuyers fear they overpaid for their property  

