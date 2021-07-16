Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/07/2021

Beyond that, lender initiatives on EWS1 forms and post-pandemic criteria and market conditions topped the headlines, with some M&A activity also piquing interest.
UPDATE: Police to investigate Savills’ employee Twitter account over racist Euro 2020 football tweets
Seven lenders agree to cover cost of submitting EWS1 forms to FIA portal after delays
National Crime Agency recovers £2m from developer-landlord in civil case
Mortgage lenders offering larger loans but product options tighten – MBT
US digital lender Better enters UK mortgage market with Trussle acquisition
Online estate agent Strike raises £11m in funding and appoints CTO
Poor credit househunters on the rise as pandemic takes toll on family finances
Half of pandemic homebuyers fear they overpaid for their property