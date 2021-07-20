Harpenden BS revamps self-build deal as demand rises

Rates now start from 3.69 per cent for loans between £75,000 and £999,000. For loans between £1m and £2m, a rate of 4.19 per cent applies.
Flexible construction types are accepted and self-build retention releases are not linked to build stages during the project.
Harpenden said its improved range is in response to an increase in enquiries for self-build mortgages following the pandemic.
Craig Middleton (pictured), Harpenden’s mortgage sales manager, said: “Customers are looking to secure a dream property more than ever following significant time spent working and socialising at home during Covid.
“We’re finding customers increasingly want to bring a highly personalised look to their new or enhanced properties, making a self-build project particularly appealing.
“With savings of between 20 and 40 per cent possible compared to buying a similar property on the open market, a self-build project is even more attractive.”