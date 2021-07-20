You are here: Home - News -

News

Pepper Money launches cashback mortgage range

by:
  • 20/07/2021
  • 0
Pepper Money launches cashback mortgage range
Pepper Money has launched its first ever cashback mortgage range.

 

The cashback feature is available for remortgages on the Pepper 12 to 24 ranges and has been designed for borrowers looking to consolidate debt.

The Pepper 24 line of deals, which are open to borrowers who have had adverse credit registered over the last 24 months, is now available up to 85 per cent loan to value.

Interest rates start from 4.45 per cent and are completion fee-free. Cashback of £500 is available on completion.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “We’re really excited about the launch of Pepper Money’s first ever cashback mortgage. Many customers experienced financial difficulty during the pandemic, leading to missed payments and increased debt.

“With our cashback mortgage, the customers now have a great option to consolidate those debts with the cashback available to assist with the payment of disbursements that are often required during debt consolidation.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Harpenden BS revamps self-build deal as demand rises

Harpenden Building Society has revamped its self-build mortgage range with reduced rates and flexible features.

Close