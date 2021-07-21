You are here: Home - News -

Brokers want the same quality of support when using lender live chat – Montlake

by:
  • 21/07/2021
Brokers want the same quality of support when using lender live chat – Montlake
Mortgage brokers are embracing the use of technology but want to be sure they receive consistent answers when putting queries to lenders both online and by telephone, Andrew Montlake, managing director of Coreco has said.

 

Speaking on a panel debate hosted by Accord Mortgages in association with Mortgage Solutions, Montlake (pictured) said technology had come to the fore over the last 12 months and brokers had become more used to it. However, he said they needed to feel like they were getting the same level of service from all channels. 

He added: “There are some lenders where it doesn’t seem to be the case. It’s about that consistency, it’s about communication.   

“With some lenders, we’re getting a different answer on live chat than we are on the telephone so that kind of thing has to stop. As more and more of us start to work from home and don’t have that knowledge share in the office as much as we did, I think it will start to improve.” 

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediaries at Accord Mortgages, said its support team were the same both online and over the phone. 

The lender switched to remote operations as soon as the lockdown was announced allowing it to accommodate more conversations with intermediaries.  

Duncombe said the seamlessness of its process encouraged brokers to pick up the phone, but urged them to use more self-serve online resources to avoid being held up on the telephone. 

“We absolutely want to talk to people, we absolutely want to answer questions on webchat but there is a lot of help out there to allow brokers not to have to queue,” he said. 

Watch the video below [10:03] hosted by Paula John, editor in chief at Mortgage Solutions joined by Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediaries at Accord Mortgages, Kevin Roberts, director of Legal and General Mortgage Club and Andrew Montlake, managing director of Coreco. 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

