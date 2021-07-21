You are here: Home - News -

Halifax Intermediaries to bring in green mortgage cashback

by:
  • 21/07/2021
Halifax Intermediaries is set to introduce a green mortgage cashback incentive of £250, available through intermediaries and direct with the lender, to benefit those buying more energy efficient homes.

 

The deal will come into force on Monday and in order to be eligible properties need to have an Energy Performance certificate or Predicted Energy Assessment of A or B to be eligible.

The cashback is offered for purchases of a main residence only and it is capped at borrowing below 85 per cent loan to value. It can be applied to first-time buyers, homemovers, shared equity shared ownership and new build mortgages.

Halifax Intermediaries head Ian Wilson said “Our new green mortgage cashback offer continues our work to help make Britain’s homes more energy efficient.

“This addition to our product range demonstrates another way that we are working towards our group climate ambitions of halving our financed emissions by 2030.”

The cashback follows on from the lender’s green living award, which applied to mortgages between 9 November 2002 and 31 March 2021, and offered £500 cashback if borrowers made energy saving home improvements.

Currently the lender does not offer green mortgage products.

