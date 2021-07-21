L&G Modular Homes scheme in Kent to deliver EPC A-rated homes

Legal & General Modular Homes has teamed up with Town & County Housing on a scheme to deliver 153 modular homes in Kent that are designed to achieve an A rating for energy efficiency.

The scheme, which has won grant funding from Homes England, will deliver a range of two, three and four-bed homes through Town & Country’s Love Living Homes brand.

These will be a mix of affordable homes for shared ownership and social rent.

The dwellings have been designed to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) A rating, which will put them in the top one per cent of homes for energy efficiency in England and Wales.

They will be built in the L&G Modular Homes’s factory in Yorkshire (pictured) and bring the total pipeline of new homes at the firm to 670.

The scheme will create 300 jobs and plant 8,500 trees.

Nicola Schutrups, managing director at The Mortgage Hut, said: “Although not all lenders lend on modular housing, we are seeing more and more coming into this space, and most just require the Build Offsite Property Assurance Scheme (BOPAS) accreditation from the developer.

“We recently did some research for a local housing association that was looking at this as an option and found a few lenders that would allow up to 95 per cent lending on shared ownership properties.

“It’s a good solution to increased demand for housing,” Schutrups added.

Speedy delivery

L&G Modular Homes aims to increase its delivery to 3,000 prefabs a year by 2024, with the offsite building method cutting delivery times by half.

Rosie Toogood, chief executive, L&G Modular Homes, said: “Through modular construction we are able to deliver affordable, carbon-friendly homes, set within green open spaces and a well-connected community.”

“This latest scheme, along with those in Selby, Bristol, and North Horsham, will showcase the part modular homes can play,” she said.

Colin Lissenden, development director at Town & Country Housing, said: “We’re keen to explore innovative ways to provide affordable housing. We’re delighted to have secured grant funding from Homes England to bring our joint vision into reality.”