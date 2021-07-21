You are here: Home - News -

News

L&G Modular Homes scheme in Kent to deliver EPC A-rated homes

by:
  • 21/07/2021
  • 0
L&G Modular Homes scheme in Kent to deliver EPC A-rated homes
Legal & General Modular Homes has teamed up with Town & County Housing on a scheme to deliver 153 modular homes in Kent that are designed to achieve an A rating for energy efficiency.

 

The scheme, which has won grant funding from Homes England, will deliver a range of two, three and four-bed homes through Town & Country’s Love Living Homes brand.

These will be a mix of affordable homes for shared ownership and social rent.

The dwellings have been designed to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) A rating, which will put them in the top one per cent of homes for energy efficiency in England and Wales.

They will be built in the L&G Modular Homes’s factory in Yorkshire (pictured) and bring the total pipeline of new homes at the firm to 670.

The scheme will create 300 jobs and plant 8,500 trees.

Nicola Schutrups, managing director at The Mortgage Hut, said: “Although not all lenders lend on modular housing, we are seeing more and more coming into this space, and most just require the Build Offsite Property Assurance Scheme (BOPAS) accreditation from the developer.

“We recently did some research for a local housing association that was looking at this as an option and found a few lenders that would allow up to 95 per cent lending on shared ownership properties.
“It’s a good solution to increased demand for housing,” Schutrups added.

Speedy delivery

L&G Modular Homes aims to increase its delivery to 3,000 prefabs a year by 2024, with the offsite building method cutting delivery times by half.
Rosie Toogood, chief executive, L&G Modular Homes, said: “Through modular construction we are able to deliver affordable, carbon-friendly homes, set within green open spaces and a well-connected community.”

“This latest scheme, along with those in Selby, Bristol, and North Horsham, will showcase the part modular homes can play,” she said.

Colin Lissenden, development director at Town & Country Housing, said: “We’re keen to explore innovative ways to provide affordable housing. We’re delighted to have secured grant funding from Homes England to bring our joint vision into reality.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Brokers want the same quality of support when using lender live chat – Montlake

Mortgage brokers are embracing the use of technology but want to be sure they receive consistent answers when putting queries...

Close