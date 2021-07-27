You are here: Home - News -

News

House prices 30 per cent higher than 2007 peak

by:
  • 27/07/2021
  • 0
House prices 30 per cent higher than 2007 peak
Average property prices now stand 30 per cent above the 2007 market peak reaching £230,700, representing a 5.4 per cent year-on-year rise in June.

Zoopla’s latest price index shows a 25 per cent fall in the number of homes for sale in the first half of the year compared to H1 2020, underpinning the strong price inflation. The property portal says there is no sign of a demand and supply rebalance in the immediate future.

Sales agreed continue to run at pace with volumes 22 per cent ahead of average levels in 2020.

Buyer demand dipped by nine per cent in the first half of July after the most generous phase of the stamp duty holiday came to an end on 30 June.

However, demand still remains up 80 per cent compared to the average for this time of the year. Family homes are top of the list with demand up 114 per cent compared to the normal conditions.

Northern Ireland and Wales have registered the highest growth of 8.6 per cent and 8.4 per cent respectively, the highest growth in either country.

At a regional level, house price growth is at its highest in the North West up 7.3 per cent and Yorkshire & the Humber is up 6.8 per cent. Meanwhile London trails with annual house price growth of 2.3 per cent.

Nationwide price growth is expected to edge upwards to 6 per cent in the coming months before easing back towards the end of the year.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research, Zoopla, said: “Demand for houses is still outstripping demand for flats. To a certain extent this trend will have been augmented by the stamp duty holiday, with bigger savings on offer for larger properties, typically houses.

“But underneath this there is a continued drumbeat of demand for more space among buyers, both inside and outside, funnelling demand towards houses and resulting in stronger price growth for these properties.

“London has a two-speed market at present with domestic demand driving price growth in the outer boroughs, while the lack of international business and leisure travel is affecting demand in the more global real estate markets towards the centre of London. As Covid progresses at different rates across the world, unrestricted travel may not resume for some time yet, but when it does, demand will start to pick up once more.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Virgin Money’s mortgage lending rises ahead of 2022 Clydesdale and Yorkshire rebrand

Virgin Money, which will shortly eclipse Yorkshire and Clydesdale Banks in a rebrand next year, reported mortgage lending up 0.7...

Close