You are here: Home - News -

News

Barclays reports net balance mortgage growth of £6.9bn in first half of the year

by:
  • 28/07/2021
  • 0
Barclays reports net balance mortgage growth of £6.9bn in first half of the year
Barclays reported £6.9bn in net balance mortgage growth in the first half of the year, nearly triple the growth reported last year.

 

Barclays did not disclose its gross mortgage lending for the period.

The increase in business was attributed to a strong flow of new applications and stable customer retention.

It noted the revenue was partially offset by a £1.8bn decrease in its Education, Social Housing and Local Authority portfolio as well as a £1.5bn decline in unsecured lending balances.

Barclays added that new mortgage business was driven by heightened demand in the property market due to the stamp duty holiday.

The average loan to value (LTV) of its mortgage portfolio stayed stable at 51 per cent, compared to 52 per cent in the same period last year.

The lender has been reintroducing higher LTV products in a “phased manner” in the first half of the year as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. This includes 95 per cent LTV product under the government scheme in April.

It explained that the lower LTV loan proportion was due to the government’s guarantee scheme only being live for around three months.

The lender pegged mortgage balances for the second quarter were pegged at £115.2bn, which is up by £3.3bn from the first quarter this year and an increase of £10.1bn from the same period last year.

The value of mortgage applications have reached a high of £11.9bn in Q2, the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

This is compared to a low of £5.1bn during the same period last year. They recovered to £11bn in the third quarter of last year and have since exceeded that figure.

The lender said margins continued to be “attractive” but they were expected to fall from levels seen in the first half of the year.

The bank delivered a profit before tax of £5bn, up from £1.3bn in the first half of last year.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Nicholas Hyett it was driven by a £4.5bn swing in provision for bad loans.

Hyett said that conditions were not ideal for banks, with low interest rates and international consumer loans and cards business falling but said this had been offset with the swing in credit impairments.

He explained: “None of that matters all that much right now though, a huge swing in credit impairments has swept all before it in these results. And that’s likely to be a theme for the rest of the year. So long as the economic outlook continues to improve Barclays results will look rosier.”

Its return on equity also improved to 16.4 per cent, a near sixfold increase compared to the same period last year.

Earnings per share were pegged at 22.2 pence per share, up from 4 pence per share. Barclays share rose 4.1 per cent in early trading.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mortgage firm boss fined for transacting business without PI insurance

A mortgage company director has been fined £25,000 by the regulator after his firm transacted mortgage business without professional indemnity...

Close