NatWest shakes up rates and cashback and adds green products

NatWest has added new green mortgage products and cut rates on first-time buyer, mortgage guarantee, switcher and core residential purchase and remortgage deals.

The green mortgage range added a two-year fixed purchase product at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 1.96 per cent.

The first green remortgage products, fixed for two years, were also added. The rates were 0.92 per cent at 60 per cent LTV, 1.06 per cent at 75 per cent LTV, and at 85 per cent LTV, 1.95 per cent.

All the green products noted have a £995 fee and come with cashback of £250.

For existing customers, the switcher rates were cut by up to 21 basis points (bps), with the two-year fixed at 85 per cent LTV now at 2.49 per cent with no product fee.

The mortgage guarantee 95 per cent LTV five-year fixed rate was cut by three bps to 3.72 per cent. There is no product fee and cashback increased from zero to £500.

On the two-year fixed 95 per cent LTV mortgage guarantee product, the rate remained at 3.48 per cent with no product fee. Cashback was upped from zero to £500.

Rates were cut on first-time buyer (FTB) mortgages. Highlights included a reduction of 19 bps on the FTB residential purchase two-year fixed at 90 per cent LTV, to 2.40 per cent. The product fee is £995 and cashback £500.

On the equivalent five-year product, the cut was 14 bps to three per cent.

Core resi rate cuts

On the core residential range for purchase, the biggest reduction for two-year fixes was 27 bps to 2.70 per cent, at 90 per cent LTV.

On the five-year purchase products, the deepest cut was at 70 per cent LTV, down 27 bps to 1.63 per cent.

The core residential remortgage products saw the largest rate reduction on the two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV, which was down 26 bps to 2.42 per cent.

The biggest cut on the five-year fixed rate remortgages was at 60 per cent LTV, down 16 bps to 1.29 per cent.

All the core residential products noted come with no product fee and £250 cashback.

Rate and cashback changes

The lender also cut rates and cashback across numerous core residential purchase and remortgage two and five-year fixed deals.

Among the two-year fixed products, the biggest cut was on a purchase deal at 85 per cent LTV, with the rate down 42 bps to 2.28 per cent. There is no product fee and cashback decreased from £200 to zero.

On the five-year products, the biggest rate cut was 40 bps to 1.19 per cent at 60 per cent LTV. There is no product fee and cashback was cut from £250 to zero.

Brokers can produce mortgage illustrations and submit applications for existing deals up to 10:30pm tonight.