BDM roles should never have been to talk about rates – Duncombe

by:
  • 29/07/2021
BDM roles should never have been to talk about rates – Duncombe
Business development managers (BDMs) should act as business partners to brokers rather than discuss product pricing, Accord Mortgages’ Jeremy Duncombe has said.

 

Speaking on Mortgage Solutions TV in association with Accord Mortgages, the lender’s director of intermediaries said the BDM role “should never have been going and talking about price and saying ‘we’ve got these, would you like one?’.” 

Duncombe said the focus should be on how BDMs can help brokers and support their business by adding value to a lender’s service. 

With businesses returning from remote working, Duncombe said Accord’s broker support team would still be able to discuss cases over video calls or the telephone, but they would also make use of in-person visits. 

“That’s what our guys get so much credibility for, being able to have those conversations. We won’t lose that. We will continue to be able to be business partners, help brokers develop and grow their business,” he added. 

Watch the video below [9:00] hosted by Paula John, editor in chief at Mortgage Solutions joined by Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediaries at Accord Mortgages, Kevin Roberts, director of Legal and General Mortgage Club and Andrew Montlake, managing director of Coreco. 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

Close