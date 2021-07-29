L&G Mortgage Club and Dudley BS partner up on two product exclusives

Legal & General Mortgage Club (L&G) and Dudley Building Society have partnered to launch two product exclusives, a residential and holiday let product.

Advisers using L&G Mortgage Club to access Dudley Building Society products will be able to access the five-year fixed rate residential product, with a rate of 3.94 per cent.

It is available for purchase and remortgage and has a maximum loan to value (LTV) of 95 per cent. The minimum loan amount is pegged at £25,000 and the maximum is set at £500,000.

The holiday let product has a rate of 3.69 per cent, which is 1.8 per cent less than the mutual’s buy-to-let standard variable rate of 5.49 per cent.

It has a maximum LTV of 70 per cent and is available for purchase and remortgage. The minimum loan amount is £25,000 and the maximum is set at £500,000.

L&G Mortgage Club’s head of lender relationships Danny Belton (pictured) said: “We expect these competitive products to greatly benefit a large proportion of our client base given their applicability to purchase, remortgage, residential and holiday let cases.

“Our desire to ensure that all clients have access to a product that complements their needs sits at the heart of all we do, so we look forward to introducing a range of other products in the coming months in response to growing and changing demands.”

Dudley Building Society’s building development manager, James Green, added: “These unique offerings on holiday let mortgages and residential mortgages with a maximum loan value of 95 per cent is reflective of the renewed interest in both areas of the market and our commitment to closely monitoring borrower demand.

“We look forward to seeing how borrowers and advisers will benefit from these exclusive products, as well as introducing others in light of any changes to borrower appetite.