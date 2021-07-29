MAB boosts revenue to £91m and grows lead gen capability

MAB has generated £91m in revenue for the first six months, helped by higher adviser numbers and revenue per adviser.

The firm’s revenue performance was better by 43 per cent compared to H1 2020 and by 49 per cent against H1 2019.

Since 2019, its number of mainstream advisers has risen by 28 per cent to 1,584, while revenue per adviser has grown by 17 per cent.

Total broker numbers including directly authorised (DAs) and later life advisers, had reached 1,694 as of 30 June 2021.

The group said lead generation capability continued to build strongly. This included through long-term agreements with “one of the UK’s leading price comparison websites,” and with Nottingham Building Society’s Beehive Money app.

Additionally, it noted a commercial relationship with Moneybox, signed in March, and the acquisition of a stake in Evolve FS, a new build advice firm, last week.

The share purchase in Evolve added 35 mainstream advisers to MAB. “This is a strategically important addition to the MAB New Homes proposition as the group looks to achieve an even stronger market presence in this specialist sector,” the half-year statement said.

The group outlined trading as in line with expectations for 2021. It added that based on current business momentum, derived from maturing and new growth drivers, it was well placed to exceed expectations for 2022.

“Underlying fundamentals are driving sustained consumer demand for housing and mortgages,” said Peter Brodnicki, chief executive at MAB (pictured).

“With restrictions starting to slowly lift from mid-April, we have now completed most of the recruitment discussions that were put on hold and therefore expect to see a significant increase in mainstream adviser numbers in H2 and moving into 2022, including the additional mainstream advisers required to service the new lead sources MAB continues to secure,” he said.

Brodnicki spoke to Mortgage Solutions in an interview last week: ‘We will continue growing but we’re new going to lower our standards.’