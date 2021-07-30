Key Group appoints corporate BDM

Valentine has 25 years’ experience in financial services and corporate business development with previous roles at Mastercard, VISA and Barclays Bank.

He will work across all of Key Group’s brands to develop relationships with businesses looking to operate in the later life sector.

Valentine will report to Jason Ruse, business development director at Key Group.

Ruse said: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the group as corporate business development manager.

“As an organisation, Key Group has a range of offerings to suit a wide range of partners and his addition will help the team further as we look to build new relationships while strengthening existing ones. I look forward to working with Jonathan and leveraging the wealth of experience he brings to our team.”

Valentine added: “With the later life lending market continuing to grow despite the pandemic, it is a really interesting and exciting time to join this sector.

“We know that more people than ever before will need to look at housing equity in later life and I am delighted to be in a position to help support our partners as they help to make sustainable long-term choices for their clients and business.”