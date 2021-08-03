Vida appoints Truswell head of intermediary distribution

Vida has announced the appointment of John Truswell as head of intermediary distribution, bringing his working partnership with Richard Tugwell, director of mortgage distribution, back together again for the fourth time.

Truswell (pictured) has more than 30 years’ experience in the mortgage intermediary market, with previous roles at Virgin Money, Capital Home Loans and Together. John joins from Newcastle Building Society, where he was head of intermediary mortgages.

Richard Tugwell, director of mortgage distribution at Vida, said: “We are very pleased to welcome John to Vida at this exciting time in development of the business. He is a familiar face to many in the intermediary market and has a wealth of mortgage experience. Having worked with him previously I am confident he will help us further enhance our mortgage propositions and the service we provide to mortgage brokers in the intermediary market.”

Truswell said: “This is a very exciting time to be joining Vida as it continues to strengthen the support it provides brokers. I’m very much looking forward to getting started, ensuring brokers and their clients remain at the heart of all future developments.”

Ex-CEO David Tweedy and managing director mortgages Guy Batchelor left the lender in January 2020.

Louisa Sedgwick succeeded Guy as managing director but left in March 2021 and is on gardening leave, awaiting her start as managing director of Tandem Bank on 1 October.

Richard Tugwell joined the bank to replace Sedgwick in March last year.