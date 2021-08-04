You are here: Home - News -

News

Bank of Ireland provides £850m of new mortgage lending in H1

by:
  • 04/08/2021
  • 0
Bank of Ireland provides £850m of new mortgage lending in H1
Bank of Ireland provided £850m (€1bn) of new mortgage lending in H1 2021 through its UK and Ireland operations, “while maintaining risk and pricing discipline”, it said.

 

The bank’s residential mortgage book, which stood at £3,7804m (€44,475m) as of 30 June, is split equally between the Retail UK and Retail Ireland operating divisions. 

The lender’s review of divisional performance said the focus of Retail UK had been niche mortgage segments and increasing new business margins in H1. Its Bespoke Mortgage proposition continued to grow, with £220m (€259m) of new lending.

The bank is to shut 15 branches in Northern Ireland between now and December, “to focus on a smaller modernised network”.

Additionally, it is consulting with sales staff including the intermediary team. 

Retail UK operating income grew by £23m (€27m), owing to better margin on mortgages and personal lending, improved lending mix and lower deposit funding costs.

Retail Ireland maintained a broadly stable loan book with strong new lending in H1 2021 and increased new lending across all portfolios.

The bank’s gross new lending across all lines was (€6.5bn) £5.5bn for H1, up 12 per cent on H1 2020. Total operating income was (€2,797m) £2,377m, up from (€1,489m) £1,266m in H1 last year. Operating profit was (€404m) £343m, compared to a loss of (€828m) £699m in H1 2020.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Half of UK workers hiding mental health problems from colleagues 

Workers are feeling pressurised to hide their mental health problems from their colleagues despite feeling like they’re not coping at...

Close