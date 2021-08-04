You are here: Home - News -

News

Legal & General mortgage business climbs 39 per cent

by:
  • 04/08/2021
  • 0
Legal & General mortgage business climbs 39 per cent
Legal & General Mortgage Club has helped arrange £47bn of mortgages in the first half of 2021, a rise of 39 per cent on the same period last year.

The mortgage network credited the “buoyant housing market” driven by the extension to the stamp duty holiday for its rise in mortgage and surveying business.

Its surveying services arm supported 263,000 surveys compared to 185,000 the year before.

Reporting its financial results for the first half of 2021, Legal & General Group posted a 14 per cent rise in operating profits from £946m to £1,079m.

The group’s equity release and retirement interest only mortgage lending arm, Legal & General Retirement Retail (LGRR), completed £414m of business up 14 per cent on last year, however lending lending levels remained lower than the six months ended 31 December 2020 when £439m of business was completed.

At the end of June, equity release accounted for seven per cent of L&G’s total annuity assets. Its equity release business portfolio has an average customer age of 72 and a weighted average loan-to-value of around 30 per cent at the point of loan approval.

L&G expects the lifetime mortgage market to become more competitive but said it plans to maintain its pricing levels at the expense of lending volumes if needed.

A trend noted by LGRR is a rise in interest from wealthier equity release borrowers. According to the group, owners of higher value properties are becoming more interested in using equity release when planning the distribution of their estate to the family.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Fighting racism and protecting wellbeing are two sides of the same coin – NatWest video debate

Speaking in a Mortgage Solutions-hosted video debate, Harpreet Butoy, wellbeing and inclusion champion at NatWest said racism is so hardwired...

Close