You are here: Home - News -

News

Mansfield BS brings out five-year fixed BTL product

by:
  • 05/08/2021
  • 0
Mansfield BS brings out five-year fixed BTL product
Mansfield Building Society will introduce a five-year fixed rate buy-to-let (BTL) product with a reduced stress rate which will give landlords increased flexibility and stability in payments.

 

The product will have a pay rate of 3.39 per cent, which is below the traditional calculation of 5 to 5.5 per cent.

This will allow landlords with lower rental yields to satisfy the mutual’s affordability assessment and gives them stable repayments. It will also allow landlords to borrow more and potentially buy higher value properties.

Andy Alvarez (pictured), head of mortgage sales at Mansfield Building Society, said: “By reducing the stress rate on our five-year fixed rate product, we are able to support those landlords who have maintained their mortgage repayments throughout the pandemic but have seen a reduction in rental income by offering full or partial rent reductions to their tenants.”

He added: “We also wanted to make it easier for those wanting to take the first step into becoming a landlord and help those looking to grow their existing portfolio – landlords with up to 15 properties are also eligible for this product.”

Alvarez said he expected the product to be popular and would appeal to new and existing landlords.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Flexible lending criteria biggest priority for borrowers post-pandemic

Nearly eight in ten brokers said that flexible lending criteria was a more important priority for customers now than compared...

Close